'All my action scenes are with Sunny Deol, I learnt by watching him': Gadar 2 actor Akash Dhar

Tara Singh of Gadar is back and there is huge excitement for Sunny Deol’s return as the Indian hero who manages to cross the border illegally to get back his wife and son amid the backdrop of India’s partition and what is possibly the most massive human migration. With barely a few days left for the release of Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, we got talking to actor Akash Dhar who will be seen in the role of an Indian Army Major. Akash Dhar spoke to WION about working with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2, working on a sequel to a massively successful film and more.

Here are the excerpts from our chat:

WION: How was your experience being on the set with Sunny Deol? What is it like to work with him?

Akash: I am honoured to don the role of an Indian Army Major, Major Bhargav in the film. It was quite challenging and scary at times as I did all the stunts on my own. After this film, my admiration for the Army has gone up many notches – for the bravery and commitment they showcase by sacrificing everything for the country. It’s truly selfless and inspiring.

Working with Sunny Sir was fabulous. This was my second collaboration with him so I wasn’t that nervous. He had directed me in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. I share a warm and lovely equation with him. All my action sequences are shot with him, so I got to learn a lot by just watching the man working.

WION: Gadar was a major hit of its time. Do you think Gadar 2 carries the added baggage of a super successful predecessor?

Akash: Yes, the pressure is there but having said that, I also feel that every film has its own journey and should be treated separately. I am certain the audience will love Gadar 2 even more.

WION: What new does Gadar 2 have for the audiences?

Akash: Me, of course……(laughs) On a serious note, there’s more drama, more action, and loads of emotions. I can't wait for the audience to see it.

WION: Gadar came at a very different time, when there was no social media and no troll armies that are quick to jump to conclusions and give verdicts to films, but now Gadar 2 will face all this and more. How are you dealing with that?

Akash: Frankly, it can be nerve-wracking. But, I guess you have got to believe in your story and be truthful at the end of the day. I am sure people will have opinions about our film. They did back then too but nowadays people have a medium to express themselves via social media. We have got to respect that. If there is constructive criticism, we should learn from it and ignore what we don't agree with. Keep it simple and keep moving forward, I’d say.

Gadar 2 is scheduled to be released on 11 August 2023. A sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles from the first film.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.