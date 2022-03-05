Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is unstoppable! Crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Alia Bhatt’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is unstoppable!



The film, which was released on February 25, has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the global box office worldwide.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters after the coronavirus pandemic. The movie has raked in Rs 108.3 crores worldwide so far.



The film’s production house, Bhansali Productions, on Friday shared the news along with the film’s poster and official figures on their social media platforms, and wrote, “Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye THEEEENK YOUUUU 🤍.”

Alia Bhatt starrer becomes the third biggest opener amid the Covid-19 pandemic with earning Rs 10.50 crore and Rs 13.32 crore on its first and second day and



SLB's drama was released in cinemas in a time when there's no big holiday weekend and any special occasion and cinemas are still not allowing 100% occupancy all over and night curfews are still there in many parts of the country. However, the movie managed to surpass all the hurdles and had a good start.

The production house also dropped a special trailer of the movie to thank the audience for their love.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is the story of one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams of Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.



The movie is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.