Alia Bhatt begins filming of her debut production venture 'Darlings'

After wrapping up 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia Bhatt on Saturday started shooting for her debut production venture 'Darlings'.



Announcing the bigginning of her next project, Alia took her Instagram and share few monochrone pictures from her vanity, in which she can be seen sitting in a chair in front of the mirror with the script in her hand. As always Alia is looking super cool in a white full-sleeved shirt with a high ponytail.



By telling the movie is her first film as a producern and she will be an actor first & forever, '' "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

She continued, "I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)."



The movie also stars, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, ‘Darlings’ is a story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances. Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj roped in for music for the new venture.



Written by Parveez Shaikh and Jasmeet, ‘Darlings’ is being produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine presentation of a Red Chillies Entertainment production.