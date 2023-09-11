Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and other stars heap praise on PM Narendra Modi for G20 summit

India hosted the G 20 Summit for the first time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After two days of a successful event, several Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others heaped praise on PM Modi.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar took to his official handle on X, formerly Twitter, to applaud PM Modi for the G20 summit.

"One Earth, One Family, One Future. What a splendid way to mark a historic #G20Summit. Bharat’s leadership has proved that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the reality of the new world order. As proud Indians, we hold our heads high today. Thank you Modi ji…thanks everyone who made us feel on top of the world. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," he wrote.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher congratulated the government of India. He wrote in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi sir! Many congratulations to the Government of India and, especially, to you for the successful organization of #G20BharatSummit . You have made 140 crore Indians proud! With simplicity, determination and humility, you showed everyone how India has the potential to lead the world. The two-day event was conducted with dignity, grace and precision! Thank you for making us feel so proud. Jai Bharat!"

Congratulating PM Modi, director Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram story, "Many congratulations to the honourable PM @narendramodi ji for a remarkable feat & success of the G2o presidency. A significant milestone in leading by example & fostering the values of unity for a better future. A moment of honour for all Indians under your leadership and the hope for – One Earth, One Family, One Future."

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the G20 Summit's success. Praising India's successful presidency, Khan wrote on X, earlier known as Twitter, that under Modi's leadership, ''we will prosper not in isolation but in oneness.''

Re-sharing a post of PM Modi on the G20 Summit, King Khan wrote, "Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world."

Held in the capital city of India, New Delhi, the two-day summit saw the presence of political leaders from across the world, including President of the United States Joe Biden, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and many others.