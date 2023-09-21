Akhil Mishra, who played librarian Dubey in 3 Idiots, passes away at 58

Indian actor Akhil Mishra, who played the role of librarian Dubey in Bollywood hit 3 Idiots, is no more. Mishra passed away on Tuesday after an incident at his home. He was 58 years old.

The actor was reportedly working in his kitchen when he slipped and hurt his head. A close friend of the couple told Indian Express that Akhil has been unwell for some time now due to blood pressure-related issues. He was on a stool in the kitchen, trying to do something, when he reportedly fell and hurt his head. He was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital. Even after efforts by the doctors, he could not survive and died after a few hours.

Sources have revealed that his wife, Suzanne Bernert, was in Hyderabad for a shoot when the tragic incident happened.

Akhil has been working in the film industry for decades now and was part of many critically acclaimed Bollywood films. He played the role of the librarian Dubey in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and was part of some hilarious scenes like Chatur's speech. Other films that he has been part of are Well Done Abba, Shah Rukh Khan’s Don, Gandhi My Father, Shikhar, and many others.

He was also part of many Indian daily soaps like Udaan, CID, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Uttaran, and Shrimaan

Shrimati, among others.

Akhil is survived by his wife, Suzanne Bernert, a German actress. They couple got married on February 3, 2009.

