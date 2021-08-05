Ajay Devgn on wife Kajol's birthday: Will try to make it as special as you are

Kajol turned 47 today.

On her birthday, Ajay Devgn wished wife with a special message. He wrote, "You have managed to bring a smile to my face for the longest time now... happy birthday dearest Kajol, will try to make it as special as you are.” The post carries a throwback picture of the two where Kajol laughs as Ajay smilingly looks on.

Look at the picture here:

Kajol celebrated her birthday yesterday with mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji. One of the posts read: "Trying to fit all three expressions in one frame is im possible!!! Thank u Tichi for this wonderful happy pre celebration! Love u both to bits.”

Another post features the trio as she calls them "the three musketeers," who are "always together."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child, Nysa in 2003. Their son Yug was born in 2010. They worked on several films together before they got hitched.