Aishwarya Rai celebrates birthday at a Mumbai event with daughter Aaradhya and mom by her side

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked elegance personified in a white and pink shimmery outfit as she was spotted at an event on Wednesday. Aishwarya, who celebrated her 50th birthday at the event, was accompanied by her mother and daughter Aaradhya.



Several pictures and videos of Aishwarya at the venue emerged online.



For the event, Aishwarya wore a shimmery white and pink traditional outfit while her daughter Aaradhya wore a white top and denims. The mother-daughter duo arrived at the event hand in hand and greeted Aishwarya's mother Brinda Rai at the event. Aishwarya and Aaradhya also posed for the paparazzi.

A video shows Aishwarya cutting the birthday cake with Aaradhya and her mother Brinda by her side. Aishwarya smiled and said, "Thank you. You all are so sweet. You all have sung for me. God bless." She also blew kisses at them. Pointing at the cake, Aishwarya said, "This is for you now."



The former Miss World is married to actor Abhishek Bachchan. Bachchan took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a gorgeous photo of his wife and wished her a happy birthday.