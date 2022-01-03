Actress Kajal Aagarwal shares pregnancy news with a new photo

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and husband Gautam Kitchlu are set to become parents for the first time.

The couple married in the year 2020. They shared the happy news with fans with a sweet post.

Gautam shared a post and captioned it: “Here’s looking at you 2022 🤰🏻🙌🏻.” The pregnant-woman emoji was enough to get fans excited. He tagged wife Kajal in the picture.

The couple got to know each other through mutual acquaintances. As told by them in an interview, their long-term relationship culminated in marriage. “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives,” the actor was quoted as saying in the interview.

The two got engaged in June 2020.