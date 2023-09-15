Aamir Khan's son Junaid to make his acting debut with YRF and Netflix's film Maharaj

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is set to make his acting debut soon. Rumours around Aamir's eldest son's acting debut have been doing the rounds for a while now. And now, it has been confirmed that Junaid will be making his foray into acting with the Yash Raj Film and Netflix project titled Maharaj.

Directed by Hichki fame Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey.

On Sep 15, Netflix India and Yash Raj Films announced their multi-year creative partnership. In the announcement post, they wrote: "Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon."

Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon.

More about Maharaj

Maharaj is a period piece set in the 1800s. The film will be a David vs Goliath story about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.

Junaid is the eldest son of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. Over the years, Junaid has assisted in many films like Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, and Laal Singh Chaddha, among others.

Apart from Maharaj, YRF and Netflix will also be releasing a web series titled The Railway Men. The four-part series stars R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Memon, and others.

The series will be about the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy. The protagonists of the show will play the role of a Bhopal railway station worker who saved thousands of lives back then.

