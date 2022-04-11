'2 States' actor Shiv Subrahmanyam passes away

Noted Bollywood actor Shiv Kumar Subrahmanyam is dead. The news of his death was confirmed on social media on Monday, April 11. The cause of his death is not yet known.



Shiv appeared in several Bollywood films including '2 States', 'Tu Hai Mera Sunday', 'Prahar', 'Hichki' and 'Kaminey' to name a few. He was last seen in Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani starrer 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' which was released in 2021.



Apart from acting, he was credited as a writer for some path-breaking films like ' Parinda', '1942 A Love Story', 'Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi', 'Chameli' & 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'.



He is survived by his wife Divya Jagdale. The couple reportedly lost their only child a few months back due to a brain tumour.



The film industry poured in rich tributes for the actor on social media.

RIP sir . 🙏🏽 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) April 11, 2022

Completely heartbroken. 💔We've lost a very fine actor-writer and a gentleman today. #ShivSubrahmanyam my condolences and love to @divyajagdale & her family. 🙏🏽💐 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) April 11, 2022

Terrible news to wake up to. Shiv Subramaniam gone. Heartbreaking. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 11, 2022

The funeral will take place in Mumbai's Andheri West on Monday.