Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move their wedding to 2021

Coronavirus has paused a lot of life events. It includes Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding date.

The Bollywood couple will now be tying the knot next year instead of this year.

Ali had proposed Richa when they were on a vacation in the Maldives and were supposed to tie the knot in April 2020. However, it all got postponed as coronavirus peaked all around the world. They were then planning to wed in the later half of 2020.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha pose for their first magazine cover as a couple

In a statement, Richa Chadha said, "2020 has played spoilsport with us in many ways. The pandemic is far from done with us and the vaccine is nowhere in sight. It is only pragmatic to push or celebration to the coming year, in the interest of everyone that would attend."

Richa Chadha to WION on how it feels to be a harassment survivor, 'losing work to more willing actresses'

'Killing Eve', 'Gunjan Saxena': What to stream this August