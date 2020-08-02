'Killing Eve', 'Gunjan Saxena': What to stream this August
Take a look at the digital releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.
First Man
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: 7 August
Damien Chazelle 'First Man' is a 2018 American biographical film, based on the 2005 book 'First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong' by James R. Hansen, the film stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, alongside Claire Foy, Jason Clarke.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: 12 August
Janhvi Kapoor,starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena who was the first female pilots of India to fly into a war zone. This was in 1999 during the Kargil War, years before women pilots were officially commissioned into the Air Force.
Khuda Hafiz
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: 14 August
Romantic action thriller 'Khuda Hafiz' has been directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The movie reportedly inspired by real incidents, and features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.
Killing Eve season 3
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Release date: 7 August
The third season of 'Killing Eve' will again revolve around Eve and Villanelle, both are addicted to each other but now are trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances, and perhaps a share of their souls.
Bandish Bandits
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Release date: 5 August
'Bandish Bandits' follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna belonging to diverse musical backgrounds. The movie features Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead, cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: 20 August
Tom Holland 2017 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is coming to Netflix this August, The movie is the second Spider-Man film reboot and the 16th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Bloodshot
Vin Diesel superhero 'Bloodshot' is based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. It is intended to be the first instalment in a series of films set within a Valiant Comics shared cinematic universe. Directed by David S. F. Wilson
Underwater
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: 14 August
'Underwater', upcoming science fiction film directed by William Eubank. The movie follows a group of workers on a drilling facility at the bottom of the ocean who encounter hostile creatures after an earthquake destroys the facility.The stars Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick.
Lucifer: Season 5
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: 21 August
Fans are eagerly waiting for 'Lucifer' season 5, This time Morningstar makes a return to the land of the living, in hope of making things right with Chloe.
The One and Only Ivan
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: 14 August
'The One and Only Ivan' is based on author K A Applegate's 2012 bestseller of the same name, features an impressive voice cast of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Bryan Cranston, and Helen Mirren. As the movie follows the story of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a suburban shopping mall with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog.