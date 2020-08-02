'Killing Eve', 'Gunjan Saxena': What to stream this August

Killing Eve season 3

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Release date: 7 August



The third season of 'Killing Eve' will again revolve around Eve and Villanelle, both are addicted to each other but now are trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances, and perhaps a share of their souls.

(Photograph:Twitter)