Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor to star in 'Bhoot Police'

Announcing an ensemble cast, the upcoming film ‘Bhoot Police’ will feature Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Filming begins 2020-end. pic.twitter.com/AQOVgmJ2se — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2020

The spooky thriller is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The horror-comedy will largely be shot across Dharamsala, Dalhousie, and Palampur.

Sharing his thoughts on the cast, producer Ramesh Taurani said, "From the beginning, we were keen on having Jacqueline and Yami join the team for this film. They are both amazing artists and we are extremely happy to have them on board."

He added, "We are consulting experts to plan the safety measures for the team. We aim to wrap 80 percent of the film during the outdoor schedules. The remaining portions will be shot at a set in Mumbai.”

Director Pavan Kirpalani said, "I am looking forward to working with Jacqueline and Yami. This will be my first collaboration with the entire cast. We need someone to add the craziness to this fun-filled entertainer and both of them will definitely add this magic to the script.