Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note for Sanjay Dutt: 'You are a fighter'

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The news has left his fans and colleagues shocked and sad. Since then wishes have been pouring in from celebrities and fans for his speedy recovery.

On Thirsday, Megastar Chiranjeevi penned an emotional note for 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor and shared an old photo with the actor.



"Dearest @duttsanjay Bhai. Pained to know you are confronted with this health situation. But you are a fighter & have vanquished many crises over the years. Have no doubts you will come out of this with flying colors too. All our love and prayers for your speedy recovery (sic)," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Sanjay Dutt will reportedly be flying to the US for treatment. The star took to Twitter to announce a break from work for his treatment earlier this week.



Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata also issued a statement and said, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."

On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen on Mahesh Bhatt 'Sadak 2', along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The movie will release on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. Meanwhile, he is also working in Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2', in which he plays the antagonist, Adheera. The makers had unveiled the first glimpse of 'Adheera' with a special poster on Sanjay’s 61st birthday in July.