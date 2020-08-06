Akshay Kumar and 'Bell Bottom' cast leave for UK for shoot

With the entertainment industry at a standstill, Akshay Kumar along with the rest of ‘Bell Bottom’ cast was spotted leaving for UK today.

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, producers Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and director Ranjit M Tewari were spotted at the airport.

The team of ‘Bell Bottom’ took a charter flight to the UK for their first international shoot schedule in COVID times. Vaani Kapoor roped in opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bellbottom'

The team was spotted wearing masks, gloves and taking other precautions.