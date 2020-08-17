Aamir Khan draws criticism on Twitter for meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's photos with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has sparked off controversy on social media.



Aamir Khan is currently in Turkey to shoot a portion of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.



Sharing a few photos of their meet, Emine Erdogan tweeted, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020 ×

Some fans of the actor have expressed discontentment over the post. Relations between India and Turkey have been strained for the past few months and many pointed out that perhaps it was unwise for Khan to hold an official meet the Turkish First Lady.



In recent months, Turkey has supported Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. A spokesperson in the Turkish foreign ministry recently also stated that the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has not contributed to peace and stability in the region.



Amid such tensions, fans stated that Aamir's visit could be avoided.

#AamirKhan can go to Turkey and meet Emine #Erdogan, wife of Recep who openly challenges India's sovereignty from Pak's parliament !



But won't attend Shalom India fest in Mumbai itself, where Netanyahu and Modi were present too. pic.twitter.com/Hfx4U8bQw8 — Satyam Shivam (@AazaadSatyam) August 16, 2020 ×

#AamirKhan who avoided meeting Benjamin Netanyahu, an Indian friend, meets Turkish First Lady, Emine Erdogan at a time when #Turkey is openly backing Pakistan on state sponsored terrorism and cornering India on Kashmir.



Time for Aamir to feel unsafe in India again pic.twitter.com/WmAV3gFHnY — SMS Bharat (@bharat_sms) August 17, 2020 ×

Aamir Khan Refused to join Nationalist Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu when he was in Mumbai.



But he Went to Turkey to meet Turkish PM who supports Pakistan on Kashmir issue and also gave anti-india statements.



Won't be surprised if #AamirKhan feels unsafe again in India. pic.twitter.com/SL8sG63Iby — Sunil Yadav (@sunilsonu911) August 17, 2020 ×

Aamir Khan is in Turkey for a 40-day-schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'