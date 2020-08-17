Aamir Khan draws criticism on Twitter for meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan

Aug 17, 2020

Aamir Khan and Emine Erdogan Photograph:( Twitter )

Aamir Khan is currently in Turkey to shoot a portion of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's photos with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has sparked off controversy on social media.

Sharing a few photos of their meet, Emine Erdogan tweeted, "I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it!"

Some fans of the actor have expressed discontentment over the post. Relations between India and Turkey have been strained for the past few months and many pointed out that perhaps it was unwise for Khan to hold an official meet the Turkish First Lady.

In recent months, Turkey has supported Pakistan over the Kashmir issue. A spokesperson in the Turkish foreign ministry recently also stated that the removal of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has not contributed to peace and stability in the region.

Amid such tensions, fans stated that Aamir's visit could be avoided.

Aamir Khan is in Turkey for a 40-day-schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

