‘Vikram’ first look revealed: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi send fans into a tizzy

Anything superstar Kamal Haasan does ends up being a trending topic for the day. So it comes as no surprise that when he revealed the first look of his upcoming action-thriller ‘Vikram’, fans went berserk looking at the intriguing poster.



The poster, which was shared on Twitter, features Kamal Haasan along with South stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. The first look is a collage of the three actors wearing intense expressions and the cuts that they have on their faces, makes it all the more exciting. While the entire picture is black-and-white, the cuts on their faces are in red, thus adding drama to the already visually exciting collage.



Sharing the poster on twitter, Kamal Haasan wrote, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!!Vikram. #Arambichitom."

The first look of ‘Vikram’, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has been appreciated by fans so far. “Can't wait ya Aandavareyyy,” a fan commented on the tweet.



The film is co-produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran.