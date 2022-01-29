‘Rudra - The Edge of Darkness’ trailer: Ajay Devgn's debut web series looks promising!

The first trailer of Ajay Devgn's digital debut series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' is here!



Rajesh Mapuskar directorial is an official Hindi remake of the hit BBC series 'Luther', starring Idris Elba.



The two-minute gripping trailer takes us into the complex life of DCP Rudra Veer Singh played by Devgn. In the dark trailer, he is busy uncovering mysteries and is fighting to find out the truth. while his personal life is in turmoil.



The trailer also shows Esha Deol, who's making her digital debut, and other key characters of the series.



Watch the trailer below:

Apart from Ajay and Esha, the cast also includes Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyadeep Misra.



Talking about the show, Devgn said, “The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra. What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian Entertainment. I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards it."



The show will release on Disney+ Hotstar.