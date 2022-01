Top Bollywood stars of 90s making a comeback on OTT: Raveena Tandon to Madhuri Dixit

OTT seems to have charmed the leading ladies of Bollywood too. The 90s actresses including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor are taking up (well deserved) meaty roles and carving a new space for them. Whether it's Aranyak for Raveena or Aarya for Sushmita, the audience is happy that they are killing it and how!

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen stunned us with her fierceless comeback in Disney+Hotstar's 'Aarya' in the eponymous show that showed her as a mother of three. A stunner who ceases to amaze us with her beauty has been receiving rave reviews for her comeback project.

The show traces her journey in becoming a mafia queen who seeks revenge against those who killed her husband. While doing so, she also takes care of her three kids.

The crime-thriller stars Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar in pivotal roles. The show has run for two seasons and is in talks to be renewed for another season.



