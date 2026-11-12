/Mumbai receives fresh bomb threat naming Amitabh Bachchan’s home, airport; Searches find nothing suspicious

Mumbai Police are investigating another bomb threat email that has put several prominent locations in the city under the security scanner. The latest message has named Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence, Mumbai airport and the office of the city’s Mayor.

Other locations mentioned in the communication include a Punjab National Bank branch, the Municipal Corporation, a court and Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The sender has also referred to Khalistan and claimed an association with an organisation called the ‘Khalistan National Army’.

According to officials, the email was received on Thursday morning around 11 am and mentioned a possible blast at a Mumbai bank at 1:11 pm.

The claims made in the email have not been independently verified.

After receiving the alert, police teams and bomb detection squads checked the locations identified in the message. The searches did not lead to the discovery of any explosives or suspicious objects.

The latest communication comes amid a series of similar threat messages targeting prominent establishments in Mumbai. On November 6, threat was also found to be a hoax after security checks failed to uncover any explosive material. Investigators are now working to establish who sent the latest email and whether the repeated threats are connected.

Days earlier, a similar email threatening to bomb Bachhan’s residence and other key landmarks in Mumbai had led to the tightening of security around the city. The email turned out to be a hoax later.