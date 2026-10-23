/Mumbai police on alert after email threatens attack on actor Amitabh Bachchan, Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

Police forces in Mumbai are on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday threatened bomb blasts at her office. The email also warned of attack on Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, reported PTI, citing an official.

As the email claimed that a blast would take place in the mayor’s office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at 3.11 pm, a bomb squad along with police personnel searched the premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

"A threat mail was received at BMC office, checking has been done and nothing suspicious was found," said Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya of Zone 1, Mumbai Police.

The email which made references to 'Khalistan' threatened to target Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow in Juhu between October 31 and November 27.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert was scheduled on November 27 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse was also u der radar.

Keeping in view the threat, security and surveillance at the mayor's office, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prominent educational institutions across the city has been stepped up significantly.

While a comprehensive investigation to verify the authenticity of the message, trace its origin, and identify the sender, the official said.

Tiger Shroff firing case

The threat comes amid the recent attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

On Sunday (Oct 18), Three men opened fire at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area when he was exiting a stadium after playing football. The actor escaped without injuries, while his driver and a passerby sustained injuries.