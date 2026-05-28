/Honey Singh recalls how Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar warned him against drug abuse: 'This will destroy you'

Honey Singh has spoken candidly about the dark phase of his life during the peak of his stardom. He shared how drug abuse and arrogance and emotional emptiness took over him and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar repeatedly warned him against leading such a life.

Honey Singh says he was broken from inside during peak of his career

The rapper- musician appeared on Abtalks podcast and reflected on his meteoric rise in the early 2010s and revealed that fame did not bring him any happiness.

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“Even when I was successful, when I became Yo Yo Honey Singh, it was crazy days in India, if you see, 13 years back. Still, I was broken from the inside. I don't know why. I was in darkness,” he said.

The 43-year-old singer revealed that between 2011 and 2014, when he was at the height of his popularity, he had lost touch with reality due to money, fame and drug abuse. “I was not in my senses. My ideology was different at that time. When I made it, I used to walk differently, talk differently, and disrespect everyone. I used to think that I did it all. I even used to call myself God,” he admitted.

The singer said that his growing success at a young age, combined with drug use, pushed him into what he described as a “demonic state of mind.”

He added, “I didn't like that version of myself.” However, he made it clear that he does not blame fame or the industry for his downfall. The only one responsible for his actions and mindset was he himself.

SRK, Akshay Kumar's advice for Honey Singh

Singh also spoke about his interaction with Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh, Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan and how he found him ‘simple’, who often advised him to stay away from unhealthy habits.

He revealed, “They used to observe me and tell me to stay away from what I was doing because it was wrong. Especially Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. Shah Rukh Khan told me many times, ‘This is going to spoil you, finish you, and destroy you.'”

Honey Singh disappeared from the public eye for several years due to mental health struggles and substance abuse issues. He is now back in the limelight and has released a few albums, including Glory in 2024.