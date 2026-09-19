/Golmaal 5 release date: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty set to bring back Ajay Devgn and gang in 2027

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is returning with one of Bollywood’s most-loved comedy franchises, Golmaal. On Saturday, the filmmaker officially announced the release date of the fifth instalment, sending fans into a frenzy. With Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade returning to the franchise, the much-awaited comedy is set to hit theatres in 2027 after generating massive buzz.

Golmaal 5 release date

On September 19 (Saturday), Rohit Shetty took to Instagram to announce the release date of Golmaal 5. Along with the announcement, the makers dropped a video poster, highlighting the franchise’s return with more chaos, comedy, and the unmatched Golmaal madness.

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Shetty wrote, "LAUGHTER, FUN, JOY, HAPPINESS AND FAMILY... BAS, NOTHING ELSE ❤️❤️❤️

8TH JAN 2027 🙏" The post features a message that read, "2027 is all set to begin with fun, laughter and a whole lot of Golmaal! Get ready for the madness as Golmaal 5 arrives in cinemas on 8th January 2027! New year. New madness. Same Golmaal!"

With this announcement, the familiar faces of the franchise are returning, including Ajay Devgn as Gopal, alongside Arshad Warsi as Madhav, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, Kunal Kemmu as Laxman, and Shreyas Talpade. After two decades, Sharman Joshi, who was part of Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, is also joining the ensemble cast.

Earlier, the team had confirmed that Akshay Kumar would be part of the series, becoming a new face in the gang. Reportedly, the movie will feature Priyamani in a key role, possibly as the antagonist.

Fans' reaction

Ever since the news gained widespread attention on social media, several fans and stars from the film industry have been reacting in their own way. Comedian Munawar Faruqui commented, "Go go golmaal😍" Meiyang Chang also expressed his excitement, writing, "Yaaaahooo 🔥" One fan page of Rohit Shetty commented, "2027 STARTS WITH GOLMAAL 😭🔥 LET’S GOOOOOO!!! 💃🥳❤️"

Yashraj Mujhate wrote, "THIS NEW YEAR IS GOING TO BE AMAZING 🙌❤️" One user gave a special mention to the original Golmaal, writing, "Nothing can match the original Golmaal and Neeraj Vohra's writing and screenplay because it was simple and yet the funniest."

About Golmaal Franchise

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal is one of the most popular Indian screwball comedy film series. The original film introduces the core gang of four friends, which includes Gopal, Madhav, Lucky and Laxman. Later, the second instalment, titled Golmaal Returns, follows Gopal as he gets stuck on a yacht and deals with his suspicious wife, Ekta.