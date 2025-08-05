/Farhan Akhtar on Raanjhanaa’s AI row: ‘If the creator of the film is unhappy…’



Farhan Akhtar is speaking out amidst the growing controversy surrounding Raanjhanaa. The 2013 romantic drama, starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, was recently re-released in theatres with an altered ending created using AI. The new climax, drastically different from the original, has triggered widespread backlash, with director Aanand L. Rai and lead actor Dhanush voicing their opposition to the unauthorised edit.

Amid the uproar, Akhtar has come forward in support of the film's original creators.

During the teaser launch event of his upcoming movie 120 Bahadur, Farhan was asked to comment on the controversy.

''I will always stand with the creator of the film. If the creator is unhappy about their work being changed, I will support them. That’s where my loyalty lies. I’m not aware of the detailed circumstances, but that’s all I can say,” the actor said.

Adding to Akhtar's words, Ritesh Sidhwani, producer and Farhan's partner at Excel Entertainment, shared his thoughts on AI in filmmaking.

He added, “AI is something that we have to embrace and use in the most effective and appropriate way. I’ve said this before, there were times, and I’m talking about earlier times, when we used to do research by going into a library and reading books. Then Google came into our lives and we started doing things differently. I think we need to use AI smartly, don’t get lazy with it. And of course, you can’t use it without the consent of the filmmaker. I haven’t seen it, but I’ve read about it and heard about it. And I don’t think it’s cool if the filmmaker, actors, and people involved haven’t given their consent. Then it shouldn’t be done. AI is here, and you have to use it wisely and to your advantage.”

Raanjhanna AI row

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, Raanjhanaa featured Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles and was re-released by production house Eros Entertainment. The controversy arose due to an AI-generated alternate ending, created without the consent of the original filmmakers or actors.

In the original version, Dhanush’s character Kundan dies after being shot. However, in the AI-edited version, Kundan survives and wakes up in a hospital, surrounded by Bindiya (Swara Bhasker) and Murari (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub). The AI modification has been opposed by Rai and Dhanush.

Earlier this week, Dhanush expressed his disappointment over the changed climax.