/Exclusive: Kunal Kemmu reveals story behind orange jacket and loud goggles in Vibe: 'That costume didn't exist'

Kunal Kemmu's Vibe is out in theatres and is doing outstandingly well at the box office. This time, Kemmu wears three hats- director, writer, and actor- and delivers one of the most entertaining films of the year.

After the film's release, WION caught up with him to talk about its success, his journey behind the camera, and the stories behind some of its funniest moments. Among many things, the director was asked about his super cool look in the movie, when his character Hardik wears the orange jacket and shiny goggles. He went on to talk about the story behind it, revealing that the look was never part of the script when he was writing it.

Kunal Kemmu decodes viral look in Vibe: 'That costume didn't exist'

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One of the striking moments he was asked about was his super cool look in the film, featuring the orange jacket and shiny goggles, which he is also wearing in the posters.

Kemmu went on to reveal the story behind it, sharing that the look was never part of the original script, and it was costume designer Rick Roy, who came up with that orange jacket.

In the movie, Kunal plays Hardik, a good-for-nothing guy, who is constantly protected by his friend Bugs, the smart engineer played by Sparsh Shrivastava.

''When I had written the script, that costume didn't exist. I didn't know he [Hardik] would be wearing stuff like this. But when Rick Roy came on board, he's a very vibrant personality himself; he's a vibe himself. He showed me this look and said, 'I know this is not going in the film, but this should be the vibe.' And I was like, one second, why will it not go in the film? I'll find a place for it,'' he said.

Kemmu also revealed that the now-iconic look, including the furry jacket and goggles, was entirely co-star Roy's personal style.

''That's how the bathrobe came in. It's not actually a bathrobe; it's his furry jacket. He hates it when you call it a bathrobe.''



''Even the goggles, they are his personal ones. Right till the time we actually shot that scene, I said, 'keep them handy. These are too loud, I don't think these will work, but keep them handy.' But when we were shooting it, it just made sense. When I put them on, I realised you can't see properly. I thought it would be fun for Hardik to see a prism image of him (Bugs) when he walks in. So right till we shot it, we weren't sure if we were going to use those, but then that became the look,'' the actor shares.

Vibe: What is the movie about?

The movie follows how Hardik and Bugs, the two boys, who can't even handle their lives properly, become agents tasked with saving India, and their misadventures make for the rest of the hilarious ride. The movie also stars debutant Vanshika Dhir and Preity Zinta, who plays the role of Madame H.

Released on Sept 18, the movie is on Day 9 and is currently running across 289 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.43 Cr Live today, as per Sacnilk. The movie has collected ₹14.88 crore so far.

Vibe review