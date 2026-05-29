/Exclusive | Jackie Shroff calls son Tiger and daughter Krishna his real superheroes, reveals what he would do with a superpower

Remember Jackie Shroff as Bhoot Unkle? Yes, all the late '90s and early 2000s kids grew up watching that movie. Decades later, the actor is once again part of a kids' film, titled The Great Grand Superhero, which tells the story of a grandfather who has a special power to fight aliens. It sounds childish, but it’s kind of stuff we all enjoyed growing up and still enjoy today.

Shroff, 69, who continues to work very hard, spoke to WION in a quick telephonic chat while juggling shoots amid Mumbai traffic. Known lovingly as Jaggu Dada, he revealed what his son Tiger Shroff has told him about playing a superhero, who the real superheroes of his life are, and what he would do if he got superpowers.

WION: After so many years, we saw you in Bhoot Unkle with children, and now again as a superhero in a children’s film. What was your first reaction when you heard the script?

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Jackie Shroff: My reaction was that I was going to do this film. Because a grandfather is a superhero, I think no one has thought of it. And I think it's a very done thing in a family. Where the grandfather is actually the senior-most, and the little kid always thinks their grandfather is a superhero. Father has got no time. He's working outside. Mother is working the whole day and looking after the whole family. So someone to sit and chat, it's a grandfather. And with your grandfather, you get to learn a lot of things. And it feels like he's my superhero. A senior and a junior combination is beautiful.

WION: As we are talking about Bhoot Unkle, which character do you think today’s kids would enjoy more, Bhoot Uncke or your superhero grandfather?

Jackie Shroff: I think both have the same kind of quality. Because anything that helps the little kids find happiness. And, all these stories, children like them. Whether it is Bhoot Unkle or a superhero grandfather. There is no difference. Both are superheroes. One is old, one is new.

WION: You worked with many young actors in this film. What did you admire most about today’s generation of children?

Jackie Shroff: These children, when they play, they play like children. But when they work, they work like mature actors. They are children, but still very disciplined, and they have a strong knowledge of their craft, of listening and understanding. They listen to their director properly, with full attention, and they deliver exactly what the director wants.

So these children are very brilliant. Today’s children are like this; they are already ahead. The world has changed. Everything has become digital. They know about everything even before us. When we were 10 -15 years old, we didn’t even have much sense or awareness.

WION: Your son, Tiger Shroff, has also played a superhero before in A Flying Jatt. Was there any fun competition at home about who plays the better superhero?

Jackie Shroff: There was no competition as such. But he (Tiger) told many things that I had to do because he had already done the superhero work. So, whatever was happening, we were told to handle it carefully. As I have told everyone, you cannot go to the washroom for 8-8 hours. The body keeps sweating all over. If there is itching anywhere, you cannot scratch it. There are many such things. And the heat is also there. Movement becomes very little. It means even sitting and getting up becomes difficult. So all these things were explained. Keep some strength in your legs. Drink water properly and on time. He had explained all these things. And, I have done it, I know it, all this has to be done, and I have done it.

WION: If you could have one real superpower in life, what would it be?

Jackie Shroff: There should be a global friendship. There should be no fighting between each other, and greenery, I will spread everywhere. Make the Earth green. Proper green.

WION: Who would you call the real superhero of your life, and why?