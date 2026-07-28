/Cinema icon Rekha to attend Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 as Guest of Honour

Legendary actor Rekha is all set to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 as its Guest of Honour. Set to run from August 13 to August 23, 2026, the festival will pay tribute to her extraordinary five-decade career, defining performances, and lasting impact on Indian art and culture.

Umrao Jaan screening & excellence in cinema award

A core highlight of the festival will be a special screening of Muzaffar Ali's timeless masterpiece Umrao Jaan, featuring one of the most celebrated performances in Indian film history. To honour her unparalleled contributions to the craft, IFFM 2026 will present Rekha with the Excellence in Cinema Award.

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Reflecting on the milestone, Rekha shared, "Umrao Jaan has never left me. She lives in my memories, in my silences, and in the hearts of those who have embraced her with a lot of love over the years. To revisit that journey and see the film being celebrated on a global stage is both humbling and moving.”

She further added, “Cinema has been my life's greatest blessing, and to be honoured with the Excellence in Cinema Award at IFFM 2026 is special. I accept this honour with immense gratitude, not only as a recognition of my own journey, but also as a tribute to the filmmakers, writers, musicians and countless collaborators who have enriched my life and shaped my work."

Hoisting the national flag on Independence Day

Continuing one of the festival’s most cherished traditions, Rekha will hoist the Indian National Flag in Melbourne on August 15, 2026, commemorating India's 79th Independence Day alongside the Indian diaspora, dignitaries, filmmakers, and fans. She joins an illustrious line of past flag-hoisters, including the late Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Charan, and Karan Johar.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Founder and Festival Director of IFFM, stated, “There are very few artists whose presence transcends cinema and becomes part of a nation's cultural consciousness. Rekha ji is one such timeless icon. Her extraordinary body of work, her grace, and the unparalleled legacy she has built over decades have inspired audiences not only in India but across the world. It is an immense privilege for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to welcome her as our Guest of Honour this year.”

Highlighting the cultural significance of the ceremony, Lange added, "Having Rekha ji hoist the Indian National Flag on India's Independence Day is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Our annual flag-hoisting ceremony has become one of the most meaningful traditions of the festival, bringing together the Indian community in Australia to celebrate our shared heritage and values. Over the years, some of the greatest names in Indian cinema have led this ceremony, and Rekha ji's presence adds another unforgettable chapter to that legacy.”