/IFFM 2026: Pankaj Tripathi to receive Artist of Distinction honour

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to receive the 'Artist of Distinction' honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026, celebrating his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema and his remarkable journey as one of the country's most respected performers.

This will also be the first time the National Award-winning actor will attend the festival and personally receive the honour in Melbourne, Australia.

Pankaj Tripathi's remarkable performances

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From portraying deeply rooted, everyday characters to delivering some of contemporary Indian cinema's most memorable performances, the actor has earned widespread admiration for his authenticity, understated brilliance and unwavering commitment to storytelling.

From the unforgettable Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur and the beloved Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur, to his National Award-winning performance in Mimi and acclaimed roles in Newton, Stree, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Fukrey, Masaan, Criminal Justice, OMG 2 and Main Atal Hoon, Tripathi has consistently redefined excellence with characters that have become cultural touchstones.

Pankaj Tripathi on receiving the honour

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the honour, Pankaj Tripathi said, "To be soon receiving the 'Artist of Distinction' honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling. As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography. To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM is truly special and incredibly meaningful. Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I never imagined that the stories I would become a part of would one day travel across the world and be celebrated in this manner".

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He also added, ”What makes this honour even more memorable is that I will be attending the festival in person for the very first time. I am looking forward to interacting with audiences in Australia, celebrating the incredible journey of Indian cinema, and sharing this moment with fellow artists from across the industry. My heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for this honour. It is something I will always cherish."