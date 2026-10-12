/Amitabh Bachchan declines fan's handshake on 84th birthday, viral video divides internet | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on October 11 and had his usual Sunday darshan. However, things took an unexpected turn when a brief interaction with a fan outside his Mumbai residence went viral on social media. In the video, he appeared to ignore a female fan who wanted to shake his hand. Since then, the footage has left netizens divided as viewers are debating whether the actor could have acknowledged the fan’s request.

What's the matter?

Every year, fans gather outside Jalsa to catch a glimpse of the superstar on his birthday. Continuing the tradition, Bachchan stepped outside his residence on Sunday, dressed in a red kurta, and greeted the gathering with folded hands and waves.

However, the interaction grabbed attention when some young fans appeared to move past the security cordon in an attempt to get closer to the superstar. His bodyguards intervened and prevented them from approaching him.

In the viral video, a female fan is also seen attempting to get Bachchan's attention and asking for a handshake. The actor does not take her hand and continues acknowledging the crowd from a distance.

Internet reacts

As soon as the video surfaced, fans flooded social media with mixed reactions. "He could have just shaken hands with her; she came with a lot of hope," one user wrote. Another commented, "What's wrong with these people? He is a human being." One user said, "There was no need to do that." Another said, "It's his personal space, and he decides who gets entry. Nothing wrong with it. One user posted, "It was his birthday, and she tried so hard, using every possible effort just to get his attention and touch him. But Amitabh Bachchan didn't respond even once."

On the occasion, several celebrities took to social media to share warm wishes to the actor, including Chiranjeevi, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Ajay Devgn, Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Shatrughan Sinha, and more.

Bachchan's daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, also shared a birthday message for him, writing, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless always."