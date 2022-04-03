Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman & Akshay meet Saudi Arabia's minister in Mumbai: See pics

Over the years, the Indian film industry has proved its mark in front of the whole world. Not in India only, Bollywood stars and their movies enjoy a worldwide fan following and give a huge business to many big countries around the world.



We all are aware of how United Arab Emirates (UAE) has always welcomed our Bollywood stars to shoot at their attractive and striking places. Recently, Bader bin Farhan Alsaud, Minister of Culture of Saudi Arabia visited India and spent some time with the Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Saif Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Bader bin Farhan Alsaud shared some happy photos from the meeting, noting that he's delighted to meet members of the thriving Indian film community and to explore the partnership opportunities together.

Take a look at the pictures:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh invited Mohammed Al Turki who is the chairman of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival, to his home Mannat in Mumbai, India. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Al Turki shared a picture with Shah Rukh.

Sharing the photo, he captioned the post, "Ramadan Greetings from India with my brother @iamsrk."

All the pictures are been widely shared on social media.