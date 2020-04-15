Watch: Manoj Bajpayee, Jacqueline Fernandez reveal premiere date of their Netflix film ' Mrs Serial Killer'

For the first time, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee are collaborating on a project and will be seen in a Netflix film, ‘Mrs Serial Killer’.

In a video message, announcing the premiere date for ‘Mrs Serial Killer’, Manoj and Jacqueline shared features on Netflix’s Instagram page.

In the starting of the video, Manoj Bajpayee can be seen talking to Jacqueline Fernandez who is standing in front of a mirror, trying on different gowns.

When she is seen asking for his opinion, Manoj looks confused as he asks why is she doing that and where is she going during the lockdown? She then tells him that there is a world premiere for which she is doing fittings, to which he asks, “which premiere?” Jacqueline then gets shocked and he says he doesn’t know anything about one, which irks Jaqueline.

She then threatens him using a dialogue from Manoj’s film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’: “Keh Ke Loongi” as Manoj bursts out laughing and reveals that she is talking about the world premiere of ‘Mrs Serial Killer’.

Watch the video here:

‘Mrs Serial Killer’ will premiere on May 1. It stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in leading roles and is about a woman who becomes a serial killer to save her husband, who is in jail.

Meanwhile, Manoj has recently finished shooting for Amazon’s Prime’s hit series, ‘The Family Man’. It is directed by Raj Nidimoru.

Manoj is currently stuck in Uttarakhand, where he had gone for the shoot of one of his upcoming films. He, alongwith his family, actor Deepak Dobriyal and the crew of the film had to stay back in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in March.