Priyanka Chopra shares an important message for fans on 8th day of quarantine

After WHO roped in Hollywood and Bollywood stars for #SafeHands challenge for promoting awareness among people to maintain basic hygiene and wash their hands, Priyanka Chopra who has been active on social media -- posted a video on her Instagram account, asking for people to join her live show that is scheduled for Thursday with WHO’s doctor to understand details about COVID-19.

In quarantine with husband Nick Jonas, and since it being the 8th day, Priyanka Chopra came in an IGTV with a video message for fans. She was heard saying, “I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but its not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practising social distancing.”

Join me tomorrow with Dr. Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from the @WHO , and Hugh Evans the CEO of @GlblCtzn on IG LIVE + Facebook at 12:30pm PST. Ask them all your questions about #Covid19 and get your answers straight from the source. Stay safe and see you tomorrow. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9SxG6t1V7r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020 ×

Priyanka posted another video on her social media platforms and wrote, “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19.”

Soon after, actor Kerry Washington seconded Priyanka’s thoughts and wrote on Twitter, “There are a lot of aspects of #SocialDistancing that have become unexpected gifts. Like keeping my family close and having time to stock up on gratitude, kindness, compassion and joy. LOVE THIS @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka, previously shared a picture of her spending time with German shepherd named Gino. She had shared pictures of the pet on Instagram and written, “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better.. @Cavanaughjames”