Deepika Padukone: Infidelity is a deal breaker for me

There was a time when Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was battling with depression. This was right after she suffered a bad breakup. The star has moved on from that phase in her life and is happily married to Ranveer Singh.

Talking about that one thing that doesn’t work for her in a relationship, Deepika said in an interview as reported by IANS, “For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I’m in a relationship. If I’m going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It’s better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that.”

Without mentioning anyone’s name, Deepika said, “Maybe that’s why I’ve been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed.”

She continued, “The first time he cheated on me, I thought there was something wrong with the relationship, or me. But when someone makes a habit of it, you know the problem lies with him. I give a lot in relationships, and don’t really expect much in return. But, infidelity is the deal-breaker. Once it comes in, respect goes away, trust goes away and these are the pillars of a relationship you can’t f*ck around with it.”

It sounds like she was referring to her bad breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, whom she dated for two year before parting ways in 2009. She then met Ranveer Singh later in life, did three back-to-back hit films with him and then married him in 2018. The couple will also be seen in their first film post marriage in '83' as her husband plays the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's film.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is currently dating Alia Bhatt as they work on their first film together, ‘Brahmastra’.