Blake Lively reveals why Ryan Reynolds didn't invite’ her to ‘Deadpool 2' set

Blake Lively is sharing some insides



The 'Gossip Girl' actress jokingly started trolling her husband and actor Ryan Reynolds for not inviting her on the 'Deadpool 2' set.



Lively shared the secret that how Ryan kept her away from the movie set by commenting underneath an Instagram post about Brad Pitt's brief cameo in the 2018 superhero sequel. “Weird… My husband didn’t invite me to set that day,” Blake commented on the post.

The post shows Brad filming the scene the superhero movie, ''Fun Fact: #RyanReynolds had revealed that Hollywood star #BradPitt wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in 'Deadpool 2'. In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero's ally known as The Vanisher." the account wrote in the caption.



In a 2008 interview, Black talked about Brad and said, "I've kissed just three people in my life, other than stuff that I've done for TV or movies. I know—I'm weird! I hope Brad Pitt doesn't hear this. He's never going to want to marry me!"



Ryan and Lively are one of a hilarious couple of Hollywood and are known for trolling each other on social media.