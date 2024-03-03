BLACKPINK’s Lisa attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Singapore

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Lisa, known for her exceptional rap skills, is making the most of her time in Singapore by attending two concerts in a row. She was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Day 2 show in Singapore on March 3, 2024. Just a day earlier, she attended the K-pop boy group SHINee's concert. She arrived at Singapore Changi Airport on February 29.

Videos of Lisa grooving to Swift's songs at the concert venue are going viral on social media. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Lisa is seen enjoying the event with her tour manager, Alice.

This isn't the first time a member of BLACKPINK has made waves online for attending a Taylor Swift concert. A month ago, Lisa's bandmate, Rosé, was seen at an Eras Tour concert in Tokyo. Rosé later shared a TikTok video of her and a friend enjoying themselves at the Tokyo Dome.

LISA SPOTTED AT THE ERAS TOUR IN SINGAPORE OMG pic.twitter.com/8KDr6a1Pxc — ♱ (@lalicebratz) March 3, 2024

Taylor Swift has also shown her support for BLACKPINK in the past. During a previous BLACKPINK performance at the 2022 VMAs, Swift danced to their popular song "Pink Venom" and even filmed a TikTok video with Dylan O'Brien and Rina Yang with the same song playing in the background. Later that night, Swift posed for a picture with Rosé at the VMAs after-party.