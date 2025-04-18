The weekend is here, and it's time to relax and binge-watch your favorite movies and shows!

In theatres this week, we have Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2. On the OTT side, there's Babil Khan’s Logout, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, and more exciting releases.

Check out the full list of new shows and movies to watch this week.

Kesari Chapter 2

Where To Watch: Theatre

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, this movie is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who sues General Dyer – the man and the Crown for massacre.

Logout

Where To Watch: Zee 5

This thriller explores the dark side of digital fame. Babil Khan stars as Pratyush, a digital influencer whose life turns out of control after his phone is stolen and an obsessive fan hijacks his digital identity.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Where To Watch: JioHotstar

If you missed this film in theatres, you can now catch it online. Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie is a chaotic tale of Ankur Chadda and his estranged wife, Prabhleen Kaur Dhillon. The drama begins when Ankur starts dating a new woman, Antara Khanna.

Khauf

Where To Watch: Prime Video

If you're in the mood for a horror series this weekend, Kauf might be the perfect pick. Starring Rajat Kapoor, Monika Pawar, and Chum Darang, the series tells a gripping story of a student who is assigned a haunted room in a hostel.

The Glass Dome

Where To Watch: Netflix

If you are a fan of investigating thriller, then this series is for you. The Swedish series revolves around

a criminologist Lejla, who returns to her hometown and soon get's involved in the investigation of the disappearance of her friend’s young daughter, Alicia.

iHostage

Where To Watch: Netflix

Based on true events, iHostage is a gripping crime thriller inspired by a real-life incident from 2022, when a man held a customer hostage at an Apple Store in Amsterdam at gunpoint for hours.