'Bhuj The Pride of India': Sonakshi Sinha aces Gujarati look in the poster

Sonakshi Sinha will play the role of a Gujarati woman named Sundarben in her upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. The makers released the first look poster of the film and we can’t help but notice how different Sonakshi looks in the poster with tattoos all over her face.

The actor shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!.”

Sunderben Jetha Madharparya was a Gujarati woman who led 299 women in her effort to support the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Based on a true story, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ is a war film and also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ will release with on Disney+ Hotstar.