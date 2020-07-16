'Dil Bechara' to 'Gunjan Saxena': Where to watch the big ticket films this season

Gunjan Sexena: The Kargil Girl

Streaming on: Netflix

Releasing on: 12 August



The much-awaited film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' starring Janhvi Kapoor will stream on this Independence Day. The film chronicles the journey of the first Indian woman air force officer to enter a war zone - Gunjan Saxena played by Jahnvi. Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war. Directed by Sharan Sharma,it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

(Photograph:Twitter)