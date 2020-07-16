'Dil Bechara' to 'Gunjan Saxena': Where to watch the big ticket films this season
Take a look at the Bollywood movies that are lined up for digital release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and Disney+ Hotstar.
Dil Bechara
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: July 24
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie 'Dil Bechara' is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama 'The Fault in our Stars' based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The film is based on the relationship between two terminally ill patients. The movie which has been helmed by Mukesh Chabra stars Sanjana Sanghi opposite Rajput and Saif Ali Khan makes a cameo appearance.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lootcase
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: July 31
Kunal Kemmu starrer 'Lootcase' will premier on Disney+Hotstar. Rajesh Krishnan directorial revolves around a middle-aged man, who comes across a red-coloured suitcase full of money. The movie also stars Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao and Ranvir Shorey.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gunjan Sexena: The Kargil Girl
Streaming on: Netflix Releasing on: 12 August
The much-awaited film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' starring Janhvi Kapoor will stream on this Independence Day. The film chronicles the journey of the first Indian woman air force officer to enter a war zone - Gunjan Saxena played by Jahnvi. Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat, played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war. Directed by Sharan Sharma,it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.
(Photograph:Twitter)
French Biryani
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Release date: July 13
'French Biryani', traces the journey of a French citizen from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. The project, directed by Pannaga Bharana, has been produced by Puneeth Rajkumar under his banner PRK productions. The movie stars Danish Sait, Sal Yusuf, Rangayana Raghu.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Yaara
Streaming on: Zee5 Release date: July 30
'Yaara' is the crime drama and a remake of the French film 'A Gang Story'and features Vidyut Jamwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles.
The movie follows the story of 'Chaukdi Gang' and the two men who helped build this gang played by Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh. This gang of four which includes Vijay Varma is nabbed by the police and serve their time in jail. Directed by 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame Tigmanshu Dhulia.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Shakuntala Devi
Streaming on: Amazon Prime Release date: July 31
Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi'is an upcoming biographical drama directed and written by Anu Menon. The film stars Vidya as Shakuntala Devi, who was also known as the 'human computer'. The film co-stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Laxxmi Bomb
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: N/A
Akshay Kumar most-awaited movie of the year is getting a digital release. The movie is the remake of the south Indian movie 'Muni 2: Kanchana'. The film has been helmed by Raghava Lawrence and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Khuda Hafiz
Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar Release date: N/A
Romantic action thriller 'Khuda Hafiz' has been directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. The movie reportedly inspired by real incidents, and features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare
Streaming on: Netflix Release date: N/A
Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Balaji Telefilms, 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' stars Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The story revolves around two cousins Dolly and Kajal and a secret that the two share. Living in the suburbs of New Delhi, Dolly is a middle-class working mother with a son and a hardworking husband. They are excited as they plan to move to a newly built luxury apartment.