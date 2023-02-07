Ben Stiller in talks to play identical triplets separated at birth in limited series

Hollywood star Ben Stiller is currently in talks to star in a limited series adaptation of the documentary 'Three Identical Strangers', in which he is expected to play a triple role. The project is being produced and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Television along with SK Global and TriStar Television.

The series will reportedly focus on the true story of Bobby Shafran, David Kellman and Eddy Galland, identical triplets who were separated at birth only to be reunited later in life, according to Variety. When the 19-year-olds' joyous reunion catapults them to international fame, it also sets a chain of extraordinary and disturbing events in motion.

Apart from starring as the three adult brothers, Stiller will be executive producing the project via Red Hour Films. Lippman, meanwhile, would serve as showrunner and executive producer.

If Stiller says 'yes' to the role, it would mark a rare television appearance for him, and would also be one of his first major acting roles in years.

The actor and the makers of the film are yet to make an official announcement of the same.

Ben Stiller Filmography

Stiller recently gave cameo appearances in 'Hubie Halloween' and 'Bros'. He also played a pivotal role in the 2021 film 'Locked Down'. His last starring role was in the 2017 film 'The Meyerowitz Stories'.

Stiller's other notable acting roles include 'Night at the Museum' franchise, 'Zoolander', 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty', 'Dodgeball', and 'Meet the Parents'.

He won an Emmy in 1993 for 'The Ben Stiller Show'.

Meanwhile, 'Three Identical Strangers' documentary premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival where it was awarded the Special Jury Prize for Documentary Storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies)

