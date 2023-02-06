1 dead, 4 injured in Fredo Bang concert shooting in Arkansas

A fatal shooting took place at American rapper Fredo Bang's concert early Sunday morning in Newport, Arkansas.

A 19-year-old woman was killed and four people got injured, according to Newport Police Department Police Chief Larry Dulaney and Lt. Mark Harmon.

The condition of the four injured individuals is yet to be revealed. One victim was reportedly flown to a hospital for further treatment.

The shooting occurred during Fredo Bang's performance around 2:30 AM.

Two suspects - Richard McGee, 31, and Aaron Warren, 28 - have been arrested so far. However, they were not immediately charged, Lieutenant Mark Harmon told KAIT-TV. More arrests are expected in the coming days.

The investigation is currently underway.

According to the data provided by the Gun Violence Archive non-profit group, there've been more than 50 mass shooting incidents in the United States since the beginning of this year.

