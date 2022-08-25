Barbie Ferreira is leaving ‘Euphoria', pens a heartfelt note for her character Kat

Actress Barbie Ferreira is waving goodbye to 'Euphoria'. The actress, who has been part of the show for the past four years and two seasons has announced that she's leaving the Emmy-winning show.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Barbie shared a heartfelt note for all her fans and followers, who have loved Ferreira and her character Kat.

Barbie will not be part of season 3. Sharing the photo on IG stories, she wrote, as per Variety “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.''

Further adding, she wrote, ''I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez.”

Along with the note, she also shared the art of her character drawn by co-star Hunter Schafer reading, ''Thunder KitKat''. She also gave her credit, by writing, ''art by angel Hunter Schafer'' (My first Kat fan art!!).

In the show, her character Hernandez is the best friend of the character Maddie played by Alexa Demie and Cassie played by Sydney Sweeney. The exact reason behind why she's leaving the show has not been revealed, but for some time there has been gossip about tensions between Barbie and showrunner Sam Levinson.

Some reports also say, that she almost left the show while shooting for season 2.

After the release of season two, one question that resurfaced online was why her screen time was reduced so much and many guessed that it was a result of her feud with the show-maker.

Answering the same question, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said via People, "There's a huge cast."

"So, we'll see everyone. Everyone gets their time,"she added.

Apart from 'Euphoria,' She also starred in 'Unpregnant (2020), Jordan Peele’s 'Nope', HBO’s 'Divorce'

Meanwhile, Zendaya-starer teen drama has been renewed for season 3. Season 2 of the show which was released in January this year, was a huge hit. Season 2 star cast includes - Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Colman Domingo, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton and others.