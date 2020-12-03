Barack Obama regrets not awarding Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dolly Parton

The former US President Barack Obama sat down with The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he dissected his presidency and admitted he made one mistake during his time at the White House.

Barack Obama revealed he regretted not giving a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Dolly Parton. This revelation came in response to Stephen Colbert’s question as to why the country singer had no such accolade despite her years of service towards humanity with her most recent work being donation to scientists developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the question, Barack Obama said, “That’s a mistake — I’m shocked. That was a screw up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one, and that was incorrect.”

“She deserves one. I’ll call Biden!” he added.

Joe Biden will soon be heading to the White House after winning the recent presidential elections.

