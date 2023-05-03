Backstreet Boys arrive in India ahead of concert in Mumbai and Delhi. See pics, videos

The band we all watched on MTV and adored. The #backstreetboys the most famous Boy Band in the history of Pop music and their songs every 90s kid remembers. They were snapped at Mumbai airport. @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/qAic4djrKi

Backstreet Boys are in India for concerts in Mumbai and Delhi. This will be the first appearance by the beloved music group in the country after 13 years. The group, which has a significant following in India thanks to classic hits like "I Want it That Way" and "Incomplete", will perform in Mumbai's JIO Gardens on Thursday, May 4 and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, May 5. Fans in India are thrilled about the Backstreet Boys' return to the country after 13 years. Pictures and videos of the group have surfaced online thanks to the paparazzi, giving fans a glimpse of the band's visit.

The Indian pit stop is part of the group's DNA World Tour which began on May 11, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal with a concert at Altice Arena. The tour features songs from their latest album DNA as well as some of their classic hits. The India pit stop is part of their tour, and the band will perform in Mumbai's JIO Gardens on Thursday, May 4, and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, May 5. The group's concerts are expected to be packed with fans who have been eagerly waiting to see them perform live once again.

Who are the Backstreet Boys?

The Backstreet Boys formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida. It consists of members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell. The group rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with hits such as "I Want It That Way," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," and "As Long As You Love Me."