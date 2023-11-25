Baby no 2! Paris Hilton welcomes a baby girl with husband Carter Reum, names her London

Paris Hilton is a mom of two! On Friday, Hilton announced that she had welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with her husband, Carter Reum.



Celebrating Thanksgiving with her little family, the social media personality announced the birth of her daughter on her social media handle. Along with the happy news, the DJ and heiress also shared the name of her girl, i.e., London.



Sharing a picture of a pink onesie with her baby girl's name “London” inscribed on it, along with a cute pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and a bunny, Hilton wrote in the caption, ''Thankful for my baby girl'' along with a pink heart emoji.



More details about her baby girl's birth have not been revealed.



Soon after Hilton shared the happy news, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Naomi Campbell wrote,''Congratulations @parishilton & welcome Londom 💖💖💖.''

Another wrote, ''Yaaaaaaaassssss!!!!!!!! Amazing news. 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕''



Hilton and Reum also share a baby boy named Phoenix Barron. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogate in January, this year.



Paris has also shared a video with her son. In the clip, she says, “I’m a big brother.”



Paris recently shared her desire to expand her family. Talking about the same, the model told People, that she “can't wait to have another baby,” and would love to have a little girl next.



“It's exciting to have this next phase in my life and just to have this little angel who just brightens up my day every morning and his smile melts my heart,” she told People. “He's my best buddy and I just am obsessed."



Paris Hilton and Carter Heum got engaged in February 2021. After dating for a year, the couple got married in November 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony.