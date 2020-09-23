Ayushmann Khurrana becomes only Indian actor on Time’s 100 most influential list

Good news for Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans as the Indian actor becomes the star from the country to land on the prestigious Time’s 100 Most Influential List.

The actor who has a fabulous run at the box office with his films that have not only been appreciated by the critics but have also turned profitable commercially took to Instagram to share how “honoured” he was to find a spot on the list.

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Indian PM Narendra Modi has also been named in the list.

Ayushmann wrote, “TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I’m honored to be a part of this group: time.com/time100 @TIME #TIME100.”

Several of his colleagues from the industry wished the actor. Tiger Shroff and Ayushmann’s ‘Badhaai Ho’ co-star Neena Gupta liked the post. Neena also reacted, “Oh amazing!”

Deepika Padukone praised him and wrote, “I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.”

Top 10 thrilling performances by Indian actors who played trans characters