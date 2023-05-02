Australian man impresses Rita Ora with his viral 'worm' dance; singer launches manhunt. Who was he?

A video of an Australian man performing a "worm" dance at the Prince's Trust Gala in New York last week went viral and also caught Rita Ora's attention, who was herself performing at the charity event. On TikTok, the singer launched a manhunt for the "worm" man, who became an internet sensation overnight. Addressing her 16 million followers on social media, she said that she needed "to find this man".

As usual, netizens were quick to point out that the man in the viral video was none other than South Australia's honorary UK consul and deputy chair of Prince's Trust Australia Ian Smith, who is married to former Democrat leader Natasha Stott Despoja.

The viral video shows the 57-year-old doing crazy moves on the dance floor, hurling himself onto the floor in front of the stage and performing the rippling move. He was surrounded by Hollywood A-listers like Kate Beckinsale, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss who recorded the moment on their phones.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and former foreign minister Julie Bishop, who "looked slightly startled", were also present at the event.

A video of the moment was later posted by Ora to her Instagram and TikTok accounts, with the star writing "this man made" her night. "Are you kidding? Yes! Everyone do this," Ora said in the video. "Find him, find this man. I need him at every show, I need you in my life."

Speaking to ABC Radio Adelaide's Stacey Lee and Nikolai Beilharz, Smith shared that he met the "utterly charming" Ora after the charity event.

"We were staying in the same part of town, coincidentally Natasha sort of saw her and said, 'My husband is the worm guy'," he said. "She was just wonderful and she did say could I do the dance at her concert in the future, so who knows where this might lead?"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE