Atomic bomb thriller Oppenheimer to premiere in Japan after backlash; check release date inside

Christopher Nolan's atomic-bomb thriller Oppenheimer is set to release in Japan. The big announcement came a few days after the movie earned 13 Oscar nominations and became the frontrunner for the forthcoming prestigious Academy Award. The epic based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atomic bomb, will hit theatres in Japan on March 29.

On Thursday, distributor Bitters End shared that the Christopher Nolan biographical drama is set to premiere in Japan on March 29. The movie will be released two weeks after the Oscar 2024 ceremony and eight months after the film's original release, which was July 21.

“The film’s subject matter is of great importance and holds special meaning for Japanese people, so we decided to release it in Japan after various discussions and considerations,” Bitters End said, per The Guardian. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 映画会社ビターズ・エンド (@bitters_end) × The release comes a few months after memes of a "Barbie" showing the atomic blasts triggered anger among moviegoers in Japan, the only country where the nuclear bombs were dropped during World War II.

Back then, ''No Barbenheimer'' trended on social media as the netizens slammed the memes of Greta Gerwig’s comedy saga with the Oppenheimer, a film on the life physicist that created the nuclear bombs that were dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, which took the lives of thousands of people. The outrage over the Barbenheimer led to an apology from Barbie distributor Warner Brothers Japan.

Based on the biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb," the dark, thrilling, and serious drama stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as the wife of Murphy and biologist Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as director of the Manhattan Project General Leslie Groves Jr., Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock.



Nolan's historical epic has raked in whopping numbers at the worldwide box office. The film has surpassed $955 million worldwide, becoming the third-highest-grossing film of 2023. With this milestone, the film has become the highest-grossing World War II movie. Oppenheimer at the Oscars

Christopher Nolan's film dominated the nomination list, earning 13 Oscar nominations in the major categories. The film earned nominations in almost all major categories, including Direction for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Film.