Asha Parekh proves that she is an evergreen diva with this new magazine cover, see pics

Veteran Bollywood actress Asha Parekh is an evergreen beauty!



Parekh, who has been one most successful actresses from the 1960s to 1970 and has given several hit movies, is once again on the headlines as she got featured on the cover of Harper Bazaar India’s anniversary issue.

What to watch this weekend? From Radhe Shyam to The Kashmir Files



In the new cover, the actor is looking ravishing in shoulder-length grey hair. She is seen striking a pose while looking away from the camera as she is simply dressed in a black pullover. She polished the whole look with a shiny pearl necklace.



Take a look:

Speaking with the magazine, the 79-year-old said, "I guess I was not destined to get married. Honestly, I would have loved to get married and have children, but it wasn’t meant to be. However, I have absolutely no regrets.''

Will Smith wins Critics Choice Awards & BAFTA for 'King Richard', hails Venus and Serena Williams



She added, ''I have always believed—and continue to believe—that beauty resides within the person. If you are happy, you’ll shine...and if you are unhappy, it will show on your face.”



Asha Parekh was one of the highest-paid actresses of her time and was one of the most successful actresses of the 1960s and 1970s and is considered as one of the most influential actresses of all time in Hindi cinema.