Will Smith wins Critics Choice Awards & BAFTA for 'King Richard', hails Venus and Serena Williams

Will Smith continued his winning streak this award weekend.



After picking up a SAG Award, Golden Globes, Smith again took home two prestigious awards, BAFTA and Critics Choice Award in less than 24 hours for his incredible portrayal in 'King Richard'.



Smith, 53, was named Best Actor for his role as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams Jr., in 'King Richard'.



However, Smith was not in attendance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to accept his award, but he attended the Critics Choice award in Los Angeles.

During his acceptance speech, Smith hailed Venus and Serena Williams for trusting him and honoured their family. "Thank you for entrusting me with your story," Smith said during his speech.

"What you were able to do, your family was able to do, inspired everyone in this room, everyone in this country, everyone around the world. You all defined the American dream. You represent the best of what we all hope this country can be."

Smith added, "I loved that we were able to show what your mother did to help create and mold and shape your family."



Further mentioning actor Aunjanue Ellis, who played the role of Price in the movie. "It would be disingenuous for me to accept this [award] without acknowledging Aunjanue Ellis."



Smith is also up for an Oscar 2022 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work in King Richard.