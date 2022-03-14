BAFTA 2022: 'Dune', 'Power of the Dogs' scores big; here's complete winners list

The 75th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) returned with all glitz and glamour at London`s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.



After going virtual last year, the ceremony returned to an in-person event with actress Rebel Wilson as the host. Warner Bros' 'Dune' and Benedict Cumberbatch's 'The Power of the Dog' were the big winners of the night.

'The Power of the Dog' triumphant with best film, director at BAFTAs

Timothee Chalamet starrer drama took home five BAFTA trophies in craft categories after getting 11 nominations. Jane Campion, who was present at the event, won the coveted best film and best director for her much-acclaimed drama 'The Power of the Dog'.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga lost the best actress award for her role in 'House of Gucci' and Joanna Scanlan won instead for her movie 'After Love.' Will Smith, 53, won the top male acting award for his role of Richard Williams Jr., in 'King Richard'.



Keep scrolling for the full list of winners:



Best film

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog (WINNER)



Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast (WINNER)

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing



Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall (WINNER)

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Film not in the English language

Drive My Car (WINNER)

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World



Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (WINNER)

Animated film

Encanto (WINNER)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines



Director

Aleem Khan, After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Julia Ducournau, Titane



Original screenplay

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza (WINNER)



Adapted screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA (WINNER)

Ryûsuke Hamaguci, Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog



Leading actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan, After Love (WINNER)

Tessa Thompson, Passing



Leading actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)



Supporting actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing



Supporting actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)

Woody Norman, C'mon, C'mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog



Original score

Daniel Pemberton, Being the Ricardos

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune (WINNER)

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog



Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story (WINNER)

Cinematography

Dune (WINNER)

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth



Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time to Die (WINNER)

Summer of Soul

Production design

Cyrano (WINNER)

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story



Costume design

Cruella (WINNER)

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley



Makeup & hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

House of Gucci



Sound

Dune (WINNER)

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Special visual effects

Dune (WINNER)

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die



British short animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons (WINNER)

Night of the Living Dread



British short film

The Black Cop (WINNER)

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee



EE Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch (WINNER)

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee